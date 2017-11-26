Bruins’ Brad Marchand, David Backes Provide Updates On Respective Injuries

Two of the Boston Bruins’ injured stars were present at practice Saturday.

Both Brad Marchand and David Backes participated in the team’s training session ahead of Sunday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. Marchand (undisclosed injury) sported a red non-contact jersey, while Backes (colon surgery) was able to take contact.

Although neither player will be active against the Oilers, Marchand and Backes both appear to be encouraged with their respective rehabs.

