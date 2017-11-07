Bruins’ Frank Vatrano Breaks Scoring Drought With Goal Vs. Wild

It had been quite some time since Frank Vatrano found the back of the net, but that all changed Monday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins forward logged his first goal of the season in the second period against the Minnesota Wild, which gave the B’s a 2-1 edge.

The 23-year-old’s strike didn’t seem hopeful off of his stick, but the puck knuckled and managed to find its way past Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk.

To see Vatrano’s tally, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images