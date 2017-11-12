Bruins’ Frank Vatrano Trims Maple Leafs’ Lead With Deflection Goal

Frank Vatrano picked a great time to score his second goal of the season.

The Boston Bruins found themselves in an early hole Saturday night at TD Garden, as the Toronto Maple Leafs jumped out to a quick two-goal lead. The B’s didn’t take very long to respond, though, as Vatrano perfectly deflected a Torey Krug shot to bring Boston back within one.

To see Vatrano’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images