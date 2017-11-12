Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Frank Vatrano Trims Maple Leafs’ Lead With Deflection Goal

by on Sat, Nov 11, 2017 at 9:02PM
2,537

Frank Vatrano picked a great time to score his second goal of the season.

The Boston Bruins found themselves in an early hole Saturday night at TD Garden, as the Toronto Maple Leafs jumped out to a quick two-goal lead. The B’s didn’t take very long to respond, though, as Vatrano perfectly deflected a Torey Krug shot to bring Boston back within one.

To see Vatrano’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team