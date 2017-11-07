Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Uses Speed, Nets Game-Tying Goal Vs. Wild

Jake DeBrusk can fly.

The Boston Bruins winger put his jets on full display Monday night against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.

Just past the halfway point of the first period, the 21-year-old flew through the neutral zone and bolted around Minnesota’s net. While DeBrusk opted for a pass on the play, the puck ended up deflecting off a Wild defenseman and into the back of the net.

