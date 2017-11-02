Bruins Recall Jordan Szwarz From Providence In Wake Of David Backes’ Absence

The injury bug relentlessly has troubled the Boston Bruins to start the season.

The B’s have yet been able to send out their preferred lineup, and that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. It was revealed Wednesday that David Backes soon will undergo surgery to remove a portion of his colon, which is expected to sideline the veteran forward for eight weeks.

As a result, the Bruins recalled Jordan Szwarz from Providence. The 26-year-old hopes to open some eyes during his stint, enough so to keep him with the Black and Gold for the long haul.

To hear a full update on Backes, as well as more from Szwarz, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.