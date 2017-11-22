Bruins Utilizing Both Goaltenders As They Prepare For Devils

The Boston Bruins have not decided on a starting goaltender for Wednesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, but are comfortable using either one of their keepers. Backup Anton Khudobin has won his last two games while Tuukka Rask tries to regain form.

The chosen netminder will be attempting to give the Bruins their third-straight win as they finish a up their road trip.

For more on the Bruins, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.