Boston Bruins center David Backes missed the first five games of the season, returned for five and then exited the lineup to have colon surgery.

The veteran forward remains sidelined, but he returned to practice this week wearing a non-contact jersey. It’s another positive step in his recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images