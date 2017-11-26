David Pastrnak Gives Bruins Lead With Power-Play Goal Vs. Oilers

The Boston Bruins had struggled on the power play of late, but David Pastrnak made sure to buck that trend early Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Pastrnak netted his 12th goal of the season on a first-period man advantage to give the Bruins the lead at TD Garden. Pastrnak received credit for the tally, but it couldn’t have happened without a slick pass from Torey Krug.

To see Pastrnak’s power-play goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images