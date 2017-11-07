Eric Staal, Jared Spurgeon Pacing Wild’s Offense Early In Season

The Minnesota Wild have relied on their veteran leaders early in the 2017-18 season.

Jared Spurgeon and Eric Staal have impressed through the Wild’s first 12 games, combining for six goals and 17 total points.

Minnesota has been shaky early on, as manifested by its 5-5-2 record, but Nino Niederreiter’s return from injury could help the Wild start to string wins together.

To see a breakdown of Minnesota’s offensive leaders, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images