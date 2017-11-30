Celtics Might Want To Try ‘Hack-A-Ben’ In Clash With Ben Simmons’ Sixers

NBA teams have struggled to find ways to stop Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Ben Simmons this season.

The Washington Wizards, however, might’ve found a fly in the ointment.

The Wiz entered the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s 118-113 loss at the Wells Fargo Center trailing by 19.

The real fun began when they trimmed the deficit to 15 with 7:23 to play. Simmons re-entered the game to help seal the victory, but Washington head coach Scott Brooks had other ideas, as he opted to try the infamous “Hack-a-Shaq” method on Simmons.

The star rookie wound up shooting 24 free throws in the frame, an NBA record for a single quarter. And he made only 12 of them, allowing the Wizards to narrow the Sixers’ lead to three on multiple occasions down the stretch.

To make matters worse, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was in the crowd, and he couldn’t have liked what he watched.

With Adam Silver in crowd, 76ers and Wizards shot 101 free throws tonight. Ben Simmons shot 29 of ‘em. Hit 15. This will become a trend. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 30, 2017

Unfortunately for Simmons and the Sixers, they might be in for a repeat Thursday night.

Philly will be at TD Garden to take on the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics in the second half of a back-to-back. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has never been shy about intentionally fouling pour free throw shooters, although it came back to bite him during a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Still, if the game is close, you can bet Stevens will foul Simmons.

If you take Simmons at his word, though, he’s not afraid of going to the line with the game in the balance.

Ben Simmons says he didnt get frustrated about

Hack-A-Ben “I’ll step up. I have no fear of taking free throws”#Sixers🏀 pic.twitter.com/i5nASr1zIh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 30, 2017

Simmons on the "Hack-a-Ben" approach: "It’s not going to happen for that much longer. I’m going to knock them down." — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) November 30, 2017

Whatever you say, Ben.

People have been divided on the “Hack-a-Shaq” method ever since teams began using it against Shaquille O’Neal in the 1990s. Some people think it’s horrible for the NBA, while others think if you can’t make your free throws, then you deserve to suffer the consequences.

But until Silver makes a rule against it (which he might do, considering what he suffered through in Philly), then teams like the Celtics would be doing themselves a disservice by not playing the odds.

