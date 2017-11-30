Joel Embiid’s Motivation To Dominate Opponents Is Peak Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is going to dominate you on the basketball court, and then he’s going to let you know about it.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man not only is one of the NBA’s brightest young talents, but he’s also one of the league’s most entertaining players. Embiid has become one of basketball’s most successful trolls, which he clearly wears as a badge of honor.

During an appearance on “The J.J. Redick Podcast” for The Ringer, Embiid explained to his 76ers teammate what drives him to shine on the court. While the 23-year-old has a pure love for the game, he’s not ashamed to admit that postgame boasting is a nice perk after a win and/or stellar performance.

“Going into my matchup, usually I just want to go out there, have fun, play basketball, dominate,” Embiid said, as transcribed by UPROXX. “But guys usually have a tendency to have something against me. So they would be extra physical or they would … talk trash to me, so … that just elevates my game. It makes me want to dominate them. It makes me want to kick their ass so I can go on social media later and just basically talk (expletive). So that’s what I did.”

Never change, Joel.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images