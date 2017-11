Boston hockey fans probably are familiar with the Anaheim Ducks player who opened the scoring at Honda Center on Wednesday night.

Former Northeastern Huskies star Kevin Roy scored his first career NHL goal in the first period, beating Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

Check out a breakdown of the goal in the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images