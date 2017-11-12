Maple Leafs’ James van Riemsdyk Continues To Come Up Clutch Vs. Bruins

James van Riemsdyk, for whatever reason, plays his best hockey against the Boston Bruins.

This was on full display Friday night at Air Canada Centre, as JVR netted two goals in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-2 overtime win over the B’s, including the game-tying tally with one minute remaining in regulation.

In 29 career games against Boston, van Riemsdyk has tallied 13 goals with nine assists and also boasts a plus-4 rating. The Leafs winger will have an opportunity to boost these stats when Toronto battles Boston on Saturday night at TD Garden.

For more on van Riemsdyk, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

