Matt Duchene Traded To Senators After Eight-Plus Seasons With Avalanche

Matt Duchene has a new home.

The Colorado Avalanche dealt the star forward to the Ottawa Senators in a three-team trade with the Nashville Predators on Sunday. While Duchene and the Avalanche didn’t see eye to eye in the past few seasons, his impact on the franchise is undeniable.

To get a recap of Duchene’s stint in Colorado, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Webster Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images