MLB Rumors: Red Sox To Meet With Carlos Santana’s Reps At GM Meetings

The Boston Red Sox apparently plan to be thorough in their quest for a big bat.

The Red Sox will meet with the agents of first baseman Carlos Santana this week at Major League Baseball’s general manager meetings in Orlando, Fla., The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reported Monday. NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich confirmed Cafardo’s report via a source.

Santana has spent the last eight seasons with the Cleveland Indians but intends to turn down the team’s $17.4 million qualifying offer and pursue free agency, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The 31-year-old has been a consistent source of power for the Indians, clubbing 59 home runs over his last two seasons. He posted a .259 batting average with 23 home runs and 79 RBIs through 154 games in 2017 and also is an excellent defender, having been named the 2017 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year at first base.

Mitch Moreland saw the bulk of the action at first base last season for Boston, with Hanley Ramirez and Sam Travis also chipping in. But the Red Sox apparently are seeing what’s on the open market.

Angels, phillies and cardinals are 3 more teams considering 1B options. Also tex, colo, clev, bos, kc, sea. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 13, 2017

Positions aside, the Sox haven’t been shy about their pursuit of more power: After finishing with the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball last season, Boston reportedly has been tied to sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and J.D. Martinez this offseason.

