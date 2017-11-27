Patriots Injury Update: Kyle Van Noy, LaAdrian Waddle Ailments Seem Minor

The New England Patriots dominated the Miami Dolphins 35-17 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, but they didn’t get through the win scot-free.

Patriots linebackers Kyle Van Noy (calf), Marquis Flowers (leg) and Trevor Reilly (head), defensive end Trey Flowers (ribs), safety Nate Ebner (knee) and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) all suffered injuries in the game.

Van Noy’s injury isn’t thought to be a long-term concern, a source told NESN.com.

Waddle’s injury is believed to be “fairly minor,” and the hope is the backup offensive tackle won’t miss much time, a source told NESN.com.

Marquis Flowers actually returned to action Sunday. Reilly and Ebner didn’t return and stayed in the locker room for the remainder of the contest. Reilly’s injury is assumed to be a concussion. Ebner reportedly is likely out for the season.

Trey Flowers returned for a series but departed for the locker room later. He talked to the media after the game and explained he needed some rest.

