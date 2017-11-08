Patriots Practice Report: Marcus Cannon, Chris Hogan, Malcom Brown All Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, wide receiver Chris Hogan and defensive tackle Malcom Brown all missed Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice as the team prepares for it Sunday night matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Cannon and Hogan left the Patriots’ most recent game — a win over the Los Angeles Chargers two weekends ago — with ankle and shoulder injuries, respectively. Brown suffered an ankle injury of his own one week earlier and missed the Chargers game.

All three players were absent from Tuesday’s practice, as well.

Cannon’s absence could be particularly problematic Sunday, as he did a masterful job last season of shutting down Broncos All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller. If he cannot go — which appears likely at this point — LaAdrian Waddle would slot in at right tackle against Denver.

Nate Solder, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, was back at practice after missing Tuesday’s session. Rookie tackle Andrew Jelks, who has spent the entire season on the non-football injury list, practiced for the second time Wednesday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday morning that linebacker Shea McClellin, who sat out Tuesday’s practice, will not be activated off injured reserve this season.

