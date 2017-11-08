Roger Goodell Reminds Everyone NFL Won, Patriots Lost In Deflategate

Many New England Patriots fans believe that, thanks to victories in Super Bowls XLIX and LI, their team ultimately won Deflategate.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, however, still doesn’t see it that way.

Goodell on Wednesday spoke at Bloomberg’s “The Year Ahead” summit, and at one point was asked about how tricky it is to play judge and jury in many league decisions, according to CBS Boston’s Michael Hurley. Eventually — and predictably — the conversation turned to Deflategate, which gave the commissioner the chance to tote one of his favorite, seemingly pre-programmed responses: “integrity of the game.”

“That’s what every team wants, to know that their partners are operating under the same rules that (they are) operating under,” Goodell said, via Hurley. “Coaches want to know that, fans want to know that and players want to know that.

“So that is the job of the commissioner to protect the integrity of the game.”

The commissioner then talked about how, in the case of Deflategate, he was only doing what was necessary.

“You have to do what’s right, ultimately,” Goodell said. “And you have to make those decisions regardless of the consequences, and making sure you’re protecting the integrity of the league.”

Before he was done, Goodell made sure to twist the knife one last time.

“It goes to courts and court after court and appeals court and you get into a legal process and it holds,” Goodell said. “So from our standpoint we think that it works. As painful as it is, we feel we have to do it.”

It appears that no matter how hard both sides try, this story will never die.

Personally, we just want to know what happened to the NFL’s precious integrity when it fed Chris Mortensen inaccurate, sensationalized information.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images