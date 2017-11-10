Patriots Rumors: Martellus Bennett Might Try To Play Through Torn Rotator Cuff

There’s more clarification on the “physical condition” tight end Martellus Bennett “failed to report” to the Green Bay Packers.

Bennett has a torn rotator cuff, sources told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday. Bennett “may try to play through it,” Rapoport reported. Rapoport noted the Patriots could place Bennett on injured reserve if he can’t. If Bennett fails his physical, it also could void the waiver claim.

Bennett has a league-minimum salary that the Patriots are taking on this season, and he’s signed through 2019. The Patriots absorbed Bennett’s contract, but they could cut him after the season without taking a salary cap hit.

Bennett had a locker at Gillette Stadium on Friday. The Patriots practice at 11 a.m. We’ll see if Marty B takes the practice field with the rest of his teammates.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images