Patriots Vs. Raiders Live: Updates, Analysis From Mexico City Clash

10:15 a.m. ET: Buenos días, fanáticos de los Patriotas.

In just a few hours, the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders will square off at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. It’s the Raiders’ second trip to the home of Mexican soccer in the last two years and the Patriots’ first since 1998, when they played the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game.

New England is riding a five-game winning streak but is dealing with injuries at several positions, most notably along the offensive line. Center David Andrews (illness) and right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) both have been ruled out, meaning Ted Karras and LaAdrian Waddle will assume spots in the starting lineup.

Wide receivers Chris Hogan and Matthew Slater also will miss today’s game, and five other Patriots players are listed as questionable, including tight end Martellus Bennett and defensive tackle Malcom Brown. The final game-day rosters will be announced just before 3 p.m. ET.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back here throughout the day for all your pregame updates and analysis.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images