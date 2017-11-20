MLB Rumors: Cardinals Make Trade Offer For Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

Round and round the Giancarlo Stanton rumor mill goes.

The Miami Marlins outfielder, and 2017 National League Most Valuable Player, is the hottest commodity on the Major League Baseball trade market. Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the San Francisco Giants had made a formal trade offer for Stanton.

And now the St. Louis Cardinals are the latest team to submit a trade request for the prodigious slugger, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday.

Morosi did not specify what players the Cardinals have offered.

This has the potential to be one seriously long, drawn-out trade process. In addition to the Giants and the Cardinals, other teams rumored to be interested in making offers for Stanton include the Boston Red Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies and, of course, the New York Yankees.

Still, whoever acquires 28-year-old likely will have to give up nothing short of a king’s ransom, as the Marlins’ asking price for Stanton reportedly is “shockingly high.”

