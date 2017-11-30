Red Sox, Trail Blazers Spend Afternoon Exchanging Witty Barbs On Twitter

Some cross-country, cross-league banter made for quality Twitter entertainment Thursday.

A seemingly normal tweet from Portland Trail Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl on the Blazers’ new red “Statement” jerseys led to the Boston Red Sox getting involved.

And things got hilarious quickly.

That’s cool. We’re kind of into green when it comes to basketball. ☘️ — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 30, 2017

The Blazers responded with a gif of former Celtics swingman Evan Turner dicing up now-former Celtics big man Jordan Mickey and a pair of other players who are no longer playing in Boston.

Green *is* the color of envy. pic.twitter.com/CYILvbdavo — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 30, 2017

The Red Sox then responded in a way only the an MLB team sharing a city with the current best team in the NBA could.

At that point, the Celtics finally got involved.

And the Blazers attempted to get the last word.

Nothing quite like teams bantering back and forth on the inter-webs to liven up everyone’s afternoon.

