Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler Among Sidelined Players For Injury-Plagued Ducks

The Boston Bruins aren’t the only team dealing with a bevy of injuries.

The Anaheim Ducks also have been bitten by the injury bug early this season, which has played a part in the team’s mediocre 7-7 start to the season.

A number of star players will be sidelined for Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Ducks matchup at Honda Center, including Brad Marchand, David Krejci, Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler.

To hear a full breakdown of Anaheim’s ailments, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

