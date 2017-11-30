Tuukka Rask Breaks Down Bruins’ Performance In Win Vs. Lightning

The Boston Bruins bounced back from their loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday at TD Garden.

Boston received goals from Charlie McAvoy, Torey Krug and Riley Nash, while the defense clamped down on one of the NHL’s most electric offensive teams.

Tuukka Rask, who suffered the loss in net Sunday, got the win Wednesday by saving 19 of the 21 shots that were sent his way.

After the game, Rask discussed the B’s dominant performance against the Lightning.

To hear from Rask, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.