Vegas Golden Knights Raising Bar For NHL Expansion Teams

The Vegas Golden Knights are in Boston for their first ever game against the Bruins at TD Garden.

Expansion teams typically aren’t hard to beat because they don’t have the same level of talent as other franchises who’ve spent many years building through the draft, free agency, etc.

But Vegas is raising the bar for expansion teams right now. They’re 8-3-0 record is the best ever by an expansion team through its first 11 games.

