Will Sharks Defenseman Brent Burns’s Slow Start To Season Continue Vs. Bruins?

The Boston Bruins hope to continue their success on the West Coast as they go from SoCal to NorCal to faceoff against the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks have been struggling offensively this season, in part due to the slow start of defenseman Brent Burns. Burns hasn’t scored in the 2017-2018 campaign and only has seven assists to go with his minus-six rating on the ice.

For more on this matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports

