The Boston Bruins may be getting another skater back on their blue line with the impending return of Adam McQuaid, who broke his right fibula on Oct. 19.

The 31-year-old defenseman is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday’s matinee against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

For more on McQuaid, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.