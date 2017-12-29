Anton Khudobin’s Big Save On Lars Eller Lets Bruins Force Overtime

Though the Boston Bruins dropped their decision to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, they managed to get a point out of the win by forcing overtime.

Overtime likely wouldn’t have been possible, however, if not for some solid goaltending from Anton Khudobin, who made an impressive save on a Lars Eller breakaway at a pivotal juncture.

To hear Andy Brickley’s analysis of the stop, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images.