Anton Khudobin’s Big Save On Lars Eller Lets Bruins Force Overtime

by on Thu, Dec 28, 2017 at 11:01PM
Though the Boston Bruins dropped their decision to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, they managed to get a point out of the win by forcing overtime.

Overtime likely wouldn’t have been possible, however, if not for some solid goaltending from Anton Khudobin, who made an impressive save on a Lars Eller breakaway at a pivotal juncture.

To hear Andy Brickley’s analysis of the stop, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

