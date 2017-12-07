Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lineups

It’s Tuukka time at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Tuukka Rask will return to the net for the Boston Bruins against the Arizona Coyotes after Anton Khudobin was ineffective during the B’s 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Boston is expected to get young winger Jake DeBrusk back Thursday night as well. He has missed the last three games with an upper body injury, but he should be on the second line with David Krejci and Anders Bjork.

The Bruins had no issues with the Coyotes in their first matchup of the season, a 6-2 win in Arizona on Oct.14. Arizona, however, has been playing inspired hockey of late, going 5-3-2 in its past 10 games.

Here are the projected lineups for Thursday’s Bruins-Coyotes game:

BOSTON BRUINS (12-9-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

ARIZONA COYOTES (7-18-5)

Max Domi — Derek Stepan — Anthony Duclair

Clayton Keller — Dylan Strome — Tobias Rieder

Brendan Perlini — Christian Dvorak — Jamie McGinn

Lawson Crouse — Nick Cousins — Jordan Martinook

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Niklas Hjalmarsson

Alex Goligoski — Jakob Chychrun

Kevin Connauton — Luke Schenn

Anti Raanta

