Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lineups

It’s Tuukka time at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Tuukka Rask will return to the net for the Boston Bruins against the Arizona Coyotes after Anton Khudobin was ineffective during the B’s 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.
Boston is expected to get young winger Jake DeBrusk back Thursday night as well. He has missed the last three games with an upper body injury, but he should be on the second line with David Krejci and Anders Bjork.
The Bruins had no issues with the Coyotes in their first matchup of the season, a 6-2 win in Arizona on Oct.14. Arizona, however, has been playing inspired hockey of late, going 5-3-2 in its past 10 games.
Here are the projected lineups for Thursday’s Bruins-Coyotes game:
BOSTON BRUINS (12-9-4)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Anders Bjork
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
ARIZONA COYOTES (7-18-5)
Max Domi — Derek Stepan — Anthony Duclair
Clayton Keller — Dylan Strome — Tobias Rieder
Brendan Perlini — Christian Dvorak — Jamie McGinn
Lawson Crouse — Nick Cousins — Jordan Martinook
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Niklas Hjalmarsson
Alex Goligoski — Jakob Chychrun
Kevin Connauton — Luke Schenn
Anti Raanta
Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images
