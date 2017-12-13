Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

The Boston Bruins will make a change on their blue line for Wednesday’s game against Atlantic Division foe Detroit Red Wings, with Paul Postma getting the nod as a third-pairing defenseman.

Postma takes Kevan Miller’s spot for the game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with Miller out following the birth of his first child.

The 28-year-old Postma has dressed in 11 games for the Bruins this season, but hasn’t skated in a game since Boston beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29. The right-shot defenseman has contributed one assist this season while averaging 10:25 time on ice per game.

Tuukka Rask will get his third straight start in net Wednesday, with backup Anton Khudobin getting the nod in the second game of the back-to-back Thursday against the Washington Capitals. Rask has been hot of late, turning away 50 of the 52 shots he’s seen the past two games, while earning four wins in his last four starts.

The Bruins likely will roll out the same four lines of forwards as Saturday’s win over the New York Islanders. And though the B’s have yet to see Detroit this season, they’re catching them at a good time, as the Red Wings are 1-5-4 in their last 10 games.

Here are the projected lineups for Wednesday’s Bruins-Red Wings game:

BOSTON BRUINS (14-9-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Paul Postma

Tuukka Rask

DETROIT RED WINGS (11-13-6)

Gustav Nyquist — Henrik Zetterberg — Justin Abdelkader

Tomas Tatar — Dylan Larkin — Anthony Mantha

Darren Helm– Frans Nielsen –Luke Glendening

Luke Witkowski — Andreas Athanasiou — Martin Frk

Danny DeKeyser — Mike Green

Jonathan Ericsson — Trevor Daley

Niklas Kronwall — Nick Jensen

Jimmy Howard

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images.