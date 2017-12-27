Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lineups

Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

by on Wed, Dec 27, 2017 at 5:56PM
The Boston Bruins will host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night at TD Garden in both teams’ first game following the holiday break.

It will be the first time the Bruins and Senators face off this season. The last time the two teams met, Ottawa finished off the B’s with a Game 6 overtime victory in Boston in their first-round playoff series.

The 2017-18 campaign, however, hasn’t been as successful for the Sens thus far. Ottawa currently resides in the second-to-last position in the Atlantic Division standings, while the surging Bruins are two games behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Senators game:

BOSTON BRUINS (19-10-5)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Jake DeBrusk — Ryan Spooner — Anders Bjork
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (11-15-8)
Ryan Dzingel — Matt Duchene — Alexandre Burrows
Nate Thompson — Derick Brassard — Mark Stone
Mike Hoffman — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Tom Pyatt
Nick Paul — Filip Chlapik — Bobby Ryan

Johnny Oduya — Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf — Cody Ceci
Fredrik Claesson — Thomas Chabot

Craig Anderson

