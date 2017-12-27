Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lineups

The Boston Bruins will host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night at TD Garden in both teams’ first game following the holiday break.
It will be the first time the Bruins and Senators face off this season. The last time the two teams met, Ottawa finished off the B’s with a Game 6 overtime victory in Boston in their first-round playoff series.
The 2017-18 campaign, however, hasn’t been as successful for the Sens thus far. Ottawa currently resides in the second-to-last position in the Atlantic Division standings, while the surging Bruins are two games behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Senators game:
BOSTON BRUINS (19-10-5)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Jake DeBrusk — Ryan Spooner — Anders Bjork
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
OTTAWA SENATORS (11-15-8)
Ryan Dzingel — Matt Duchene — Alexandre Burrows
Nate Thompson — Derick Brassard — Mark Stone
Mike Hoffman — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Tom Pyatt
Nick Paul — Filip Chlapik — Bobby Ryan
Johnny Oduya — Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf — Cody Ceci
Fredrik Claesson — Thomas Chabot
Craig Anderson
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP