Bills’ Jerry Hughes Accuses Patriots Of Paying Officials After Latest Controversy

We’ll be honest, the New England Patriots have gotten some favorable calls in the past week.
On the heels of the controversial call that took a touchdown away from Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James on Dec. 17, the Patriots benefitted from another iffy call Sunday in their 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
During the second quarter, Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin made what appeared to be a touchdown catch when he got both feet in bounds with possession. But the play was reviewed, and the officials deemed that he only had one foot in bounds and therefore the catch was no good.
Following the loss, many of the Bills players were upset about the call, but perhaps none were more peeved than defensive end Jerry Hughes. The second the game ended, Hughes ran into the locker room and started yelling about a conspiracy between the Patriots and the NFL officials.
Let’s be clear, the Bills ended up losing by 21 not seven, so the call didn’t have a huge impact on the outcome of the game. And as for Hughes’ proclamation about the Patriots not winning, they did and they will continue to win.
Sorry, Jerry.
Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images
