Isaiah Thomas Throws Down Impressive Dunk During Cavs Practice

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

It looks like Isaiah Thomas is ready to go.

The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard has been working his way back from a right hip injury that has sidelined him since last May, and based on the video that Thomas posted Sunday, he’s seems to be feeling pretty good.

The All-Star guard posted a video at Cavs practice that shows him slam the ball into the ground and then rise up and slam it.

Take a look:

Thomas reportedly is targeting the first week of January for his Cavaliers debut. And even though LeBron James says his attitude has been getting worse, we’re sure Thomas is amped to hit the hardwood again.

Especially if it comes against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 3.