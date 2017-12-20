Bradley Beal Laughs About Old Tweet To Jayson Tatum Before Celtics-Wizards

Bradley Beal took notice when the Boston Celtics selected Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. As a fellow St. Louis native and graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School, the Washington Wizards guard couldn’t believe his good friend was joining an Eastern Conference rival.

Well, the two will square off on Christmas Day at TD Garden. And with the Celtics and Wizards coming off a fiery playoff series last season, it should be an interesting showdown, which Beal noted Wednesday during an appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

“We know it’s a big game in itself,” Beal said. “It’s our first time playing them since the playoffs last year and this is the best team in the East right now with the way that they’re playing. It’s a lot of new faces, too, so the rivalry that we kind of developed is a little bit different, but at the same time, this is still the same team that knocked us out last year. It’s going to be a great game.”

Beal also was asked about his relationship with Tatum, who’s in the midst of an excellent rookie season with Boston, and the funny tweet he sent the 19-year-old immediately after the Celtics drafted him back in June. Apparently, Beal, who played college ball at Florida, even made a bet with Tatum, who attended Duke, before their alma maters faced each other last month.

Check out Beal’s interview in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images