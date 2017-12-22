Bruce Cassidy Lauds Bruins’ Impressive Effort In Shootout Win Vs. Jets

With multiple key players missing Thursday, the Boston Bruins had to find a way to earn a win against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden.

Boston placed David Krejci on injured reserve with an upper body injury before Thursday’s game, and the Bruins also were without Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash, who missed the game due to illness.

But the B’s battled hard, and Charlie McAvoy sent the Bruins faithful home happy by finding the back of the net for the decisive goal in the Bruins’ 2-1 shootout victory over the Jets.

After the win, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy lauded his team’s gritty effort, as well as goaltender Tuukka Rask’s performance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images