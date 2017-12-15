Bruce Cassidy Praises Braden Holtby’s Performance After Bruins’ 5-3 Loss

The Boston Bruins’ three-game winning streak was snapped Thursday night in a 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased with parts of the Bruins’ performance, noting that some offensive opportunities just didn’t go their way. Among them included some impressive saves by Caps netminder Braden Holtby, who turned away 34 shots.

