Bruins Face Tough Challenge In Slowing Down John Tavares, Mathew Barzal

The New York Islanders have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and it has a lot to do with their dynamic scorers.

John Tavares and Mathew Barzal both have shined for the Islanders this season. Entering Saturday’s matchup with the Boston Bruins, the Isles captain ranks 15th in the NHL with 31 total points, while Barzal leads all rookies with 27 points.

To hear Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy break down the challenge Tavares and Barzal impose, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

