Bruins Fall 5-3 To Predators, End Season Series Tied At One Game Apiece

The Boston Bruins played the Nashville Predators tough this season, and ended their season series with the defending Western Conference champions tied at a game apiece.

The Predators beat the Bruins 5-3 in Nashville on Monday night after jumping out to a 4-0 lead early in the second period. These teams won’t play again this season unless it’s in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

To hear from Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy after Monday’s loss, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images