Bruins Get Great Contributions On Backend In Win Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins were red-hot before they went on their three-day holiday break, and they continued their good habits in their return to the ice Wednesday.

Boston got contributions from all over the ice in its 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden, including stellar play from Kevan Miller, Brandon Carlo, Ryan Spooner, Riley Nash and Matt Grzelcyk.

Nash scored two goals and showcased his 200-foot game the Bruins’ have touted for some time, while Miller scored his first goal of the season and Grzelyck added two assists in a dominant effort from the Black and Gold.

For NESN’s Jack Edwards’ and Andy Brickley’s take on the Bruins’ win, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.