Bruins Get Uncharacteristically Sloppy With Puck Against Red Wings

Perhaps the Boston Bruins were more focused on Christmas than they were hockey at TD Garden on Saturday.

The B’s got out to a 1-0 lead against the Detroit Red Wings, but surrendered a short-handed goal less than a minute later. From that point on, the Bruins suffered multiple defensive breakdowns — uncharacteristic for a team that’s been playing so tight lately.

To hear Billy Jaffe’s analysis of the Bruins’ lapses in focus, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images