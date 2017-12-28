Bruins’ Tuukka Rask, Anton Khudobin Have Become Formidable Goaltending Duo

Goaltending has become a great strength for the Boston Bruins.

Both Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin have shined in net for the B’s this season, especially of late. Rask owns an 8-0-1 record with a .946 save percentage over his last 10 games, while Khudobin has posted an 8-2-2 record with a .922 save percentage over his last 12 starts.

Rask and Khudobin have combined for 19 wins thus far in 2017-18 campaign, proving that opposing teams will be hard-pressed to score regardless of who is between the pipes.

