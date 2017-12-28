Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Makes Difficult Save Look Effortless Vs. Senators

Tuukka Rask is continuing to shine in goal for the Boston Bruins.

Rask got the start between the pipes once again in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night at TD Garden and he continued to look like the B’s No. 1 goalie. The veteran netminder stopped 25 shots, including a massive save on a slap shot from Ryan Dzingel.

After Ottawa scored a goal in the second period, the Senators increased the pressure to try and get back in the hockey game. Rask, however, stayed composed and deep in the net during the Sens’ ensuing onslaught, as he was able to slide from post to post to block Dzingel’s blast and keep the Bruins’ lead intact.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images