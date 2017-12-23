Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Playing Like Elite Goalie At Perfect Time For Boston

The Boston Bruins are playing some of their best hockey of the season, and their No. 1 goalie is a big reason why.

Tuukka Rask stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced in the Bruins’ 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Over the last nine games, the veteran netminder has allowed just 15 goals.

To hear more about Rask’s resurgence, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Geico.

