Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Took Step In Right Direction With Win Over Lightning

It’s been a tough year for Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, but he might’ve turned a corner against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Rask stopped 19 of 21 shots as the Bruins beat the Eastern Conference powerhouse 3-2. With backup goaltender Anton Khudobin playing so well, this was an important victory for Rask.

However, his performance wasn’t perfect.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe talk about Rask’s play ahead of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, watch the above video from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Geico.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images