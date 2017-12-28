Celtics Notes: Why Less Has Been More For Kyrie Irving, Boston

As the old adage goes, sometimes less is more.

The Boston Celtics have been sliding of late, losing six of their last 11 games coming into Wednesday’s tilt with the Charlotte Hornets.

As the C’s have come back to Earth after their 16-game winning streak, many people have looked to star guard Kyrie Irving to carry his teammates through this rough stretch.

Irving has had a brilliant month of December so far, averaging 27.1 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from the 3-point land and collecting a plus-8.6 rating. But as good as those numbers are, the C’s only are 9-6 in December after Wednesday’s 102-91 win over the Hornets, leading many to want the 25-year-old star to carry more of the scoring load when the C’s falter.

But the numbers suggest something different.

Following Wednesday’s win over the Hornets in which Irving went 8-for-19 from the field, the Celtics now are 17-3 in games where Irving takes less than 20 shots, including 7-0 in the month of December.

Defenses have been keying on Irving, as they should, during Boston’s recent lull as the electric guard has had to try and rescue his team from many subpar performances. With his teammates not hitting shots at the high clip they were early in the season, Irving has put the scoring burden on himself lately, and opposing defenses have been ready for it.

The Hornets certainly were.

Charlotte’s defense forced Irving to give up the ball early and often Wednesday, which he did willingly, and the likes of Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Shane Larkin and Terry Rozier rewarded Irving’s faith, helping Boston get out of a 20-point first-half lead.

The Celtics are better when Irving shoots less not because he shouldn’t look to score, but because the more he passes the ball the easier his looks get and the more in rhythm his teammates are.

Take Wednesday’s fourth quarter for example: With the Celtics looking to close the game out leading by nine, Irving got into the teeth of the defense and kicked out to a wide-open Horford for dagger 3-pointer.

Horford for threeeee#Celtics Rewind presented by @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/zv1ZZN7rF9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 28, 2017

A lot of stars might have tried to force the shot with their team in the midst of a rough stretch, but Irving found the open man, as he did often Wednesday, and the C’s left the Spectrum Center with a much-needed win.

Here are more notes from Celtics-Hornets:

— Al Horford recorded his first 20-point, 10-rebound game as a member of the Celtics on Wednesday.

— Jayson Tatum is in some elite company when it comes to scoring efficiency.

With his performance tonight, Jayson Tatum now ranks 4th in the @NBA in scoring efficiency among the 167 players using over 10 possessions per game sandwiched between Anthony Davis & Stephen Curry. — Synergy Sports Tech (@SynergySST) December 28, 2017

— Irving now has scored 20 points or more in nine straight games. He as 28 games of 20-plus points this season which ranks fourth in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images