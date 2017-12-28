Danny Ainge Defends Celtics After Isaiah Thomas’ Shot At Medical Staff

The war of words between Danny Ainge and Isaiah Thomas appears to have no end in sight.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Thomas revealed that he wouldn’t have played during last season’s playoff run for the Boston Celtics if the team’s medical staff had provided “more information” on his injured hip. That injury, of course, has kept Thomas off the court since the Celtics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the offseason.

But Ainge isn’t buying what Thomas is selling. During an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” on Thursday, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations claimed that, to his knowledge, Thomas got all the information he was looking for.

“I don’t know what he’s referring to,” Ainge said. “I really don’t remember what he’s referring to.”

When asked whether Thomas received a second opinion on his hip, Ainge simply said, “Yes, he did.”

So what gives?

If Thomas really did seek and receive a second opinion on his injury, then it would seem his decision to play through the ailment was his and his alone. Now, if, say, the Celtics were insistent with their then-All-Star guard that the injury wouldn’t jeopardize his future in the NBA, then we can see why Thomas would feel he was in a difficult spot.

Either way, emotions will be awfully high if Thomas indeed returns in time for the Celtics-Cavs rematch at TD Garden on Jan. 3.

