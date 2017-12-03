David Ortiz Explains Why Managing Yankees ‘Won’t Be Easy’ For Aaron Boone

“Aaron Boone from ESPN?”

That was David Ortiz’s reaction to the New York Yankees hiring Boone as their new manager Friday. Big Papi, like many baseball fans, was surprised by the Boone hire, considering the former Yankee has no managerial experience.

Ortiz, who played 15 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, understands the challenge of performing at a high level for a big-mark team, and believes managing the Yankees “won’t be an easy thing to do” for Boone.

