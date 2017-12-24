Did Patriots Catch Another Break With Kelvin Benjamin’s Overturned TD Grab?

FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL replay system has been kind to the New England Patriots of late.

The Patriots were on the right side of a controversial call last Sunday when Jesse James’ late touchdown catch was overturned in New England’s eventual win over the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

It looks like they may have lucked out again. Late in the second quarter of the Patriots’ game against the Bills at Gillette Stadium, Buffalo wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin appeared to make a highlight-reel touchdown catch with just two seconds remaining in the first half.

Is this a touchdown? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HHyBoGz32 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 24, 2017

The play initially was ruled a touchdown, but after a lengthy review, the referees overturned the call.

Some disagreed with the call — among them former vice president of officiating Mike Pereira — arguing that Benjamin got both feet in bounds and had possession.

Not in the studio but on the scoreboard here in Jerry's world, don't see how the Buffalo TD was overturned. Not clear and obvious the toe didn't drag. There is a line behind the toe when he drags it. Am I missing something? — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) December 24, 2017

Kelvin Benjamin, this is a touchdown. It better stand pic.twitter.com/bKcJaGdwc0 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 24, 2017

But the league’s official “NFL Football Operations” Twitter account defended the call, arguing that Benjamin’s left foot was off the ground when he gained possession of the ball.

In #BUFvsNE, when Kelvin Benjamin gains control, his left foot is off the ground. The receiver only has one foot down in bounds with control. Therefore, it is an incomplete pass. -AL — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 24, 2017

Here are two more slo-mo angles, courtesy of the CBS broadcast:

Kelvin Benjamin doesn't get credit for the TD catch. Had his foot and toe scrape but not given possession during that brief time. pic.twitter.com/7QyCvPOE1a — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) December 24, 2017

Benjamin does appear to drag his left foot in bounds and have both feet in, but officials apparently saw enough evidence that the ball still was moving in his hands to overturn the ruling.

The call was huge for the Patriots, as the Bills were forced to settle for a field goal that tied the score at 13-13 entering halftime.

