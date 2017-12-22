El Clasico Prediction: Why Real Madrid Can’t Afford Loss Vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will make the world stop for soccer just before the holiday rush.

The teams will meet at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in La Liga’s first “El Clasico” of the 2017-18 season. Barcelona enters with an 11-point lead over Real Madrid in the standings, meaning the hosts simply can’t afford to lose if they realistically intend to retain their domestic championship this season.

Real Madrid fans are sweating over the fitness of superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is battling a calf problem in the lead-up to the game. Meanwhile, Barcelona fans are wondering who will partner Gerard Pique in central defense.

Watch the above video to see Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard preview “El Clasico,” discuss potential lineups and predict the outcome on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

Or you can watch the entire episode here.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga