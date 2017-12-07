ESPN Revisits Larry Bird’s Top 10 Plays On Celtics Legend’s Birthday

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

Larry Bird turned 61 Thursday, so what better time to revisit some of the best plays from one of the NBA’s all-time greats?

The Boston Celtics legend was one of the best all-around players in basketball history, and choosing the 10 best plays from his Hall-of-Fame career is a tough task. But that’s just want ESPN did to celebrate Larry Legend’s birthday.

Check these out:

What a beast.

In case you’ve forgotten Bird’s impressive resume, check out his career per-game stats compared to those of LeBron James:

Bird: 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

James: 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Of course, the most important number in both players’ careers is three, as in the number of championships they’ve won.